The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and The Weeknd has moved clear of Live Lounge Allstars in the race for the singles summit.

Blinding Lights could be set for its third stint at No.1, moving 42,271 units compared to the 36,052 sales recorded by charity track Times Like These (BBC Radio 1 Stay At Home). Saint Jhn is a non-mover at No.3 with Roses (33,557 sales), with the Top 5 completed by Drake's Toosie Slide (4-4, 28,987 sales) ...