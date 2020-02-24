The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and The Weeknd could be in line to hit No.1 with Blinding Lights.
The track has 22,893 sales so far, with Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die at No.2 with 21,348. Roddy Ricch’s The Box (15,095 sales), Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now (14,190 sales) and Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved (13,939 sales) complete the Top 5.
In the albums chart, BTS have taken pole position with their new album Map Of ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now