The Weeknd sets sights on No.1 for Blinding Lights

Ben Homewood

Monday, Feb 24th 2020 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and The Weeknd could be in line to hit No.1 with Blinding Lights.

The track has 22,893 sales so far, with Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die at No.2 with 21,348. Roddy Ricch’s The Box (15,095 sales), Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now (14,190 sales) and Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved (13,939 sales) complete the Top 5.

In the albums chart, BTS have taken pole position with their new album Map Of ...

