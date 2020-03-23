The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and The Weeknd has taken an early lead in the albums chart.

With streaming data from Sunday yet to be counted, After Hours has 11,524 sales so far. Morrissey’s I Am Not A Dog On A Chain is new at No.2 with 5,784 sales, ahead of Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (4,110 sales). David Bowie’s Is It Any Wonder (3,411 sales) and Slow Readers Club’s The Joy Of ...