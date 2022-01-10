The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and The Weeknd begins the week at No.1 with his surprise new album, Dawn FM.

The Canadian star dropped the 16-track album days after announcing it, with physical editions to be released in the coming weeks. With Sunday’s streaming data yet to be counted, Dawn FM has 8,309 sales so far, with 7,344 from streams and 965 from downloads. David Bowie’s Toy (Toy Box) is at No.2 with 6,050 sales, followed ...