The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and The Wombats are the early leaders in the albums race.

The Liverpool trio’s fifth album, Fix Yourself, Not The World, has 9,700 sales so far, with 8,953 derived from physical copies, 231 from download and 516 from streams. Bonobo’s Fragments (5,299 sales) is at No.2, with fellow new entry The Boy Named If (4,843 sales) by Elvis Costello & The Imposters at No.3. Ed Sheeran’s = (4,497 sales) and Adele’s ...