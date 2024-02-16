Thomas St John Group appoints Matt Ellis as UK CEO

Thomas St John Group, the international accounting firm for artists, entertainers and sports people, has appointed former Deloitte executive Matt Ellis to head up its UK office.

Ellis first joined the company in November as a non-executive board member.

Prior to joining Thomas St John, Ellis built up 24 years of experience at Deloitte, the world's largest accounting firm. His tenure included serving as managing partner for tax and legal at Deloitte, and he also held the position of deputy CEO.

Specialising in music, sports, and entertainment across five strategic global locations – London, Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York, and Stockholm – Thomas St John offers business management and advisory services. It has a dedicated team of international tax specialists, accountants, auditors, and valuation and investment professionals.

Matt Ellis said “I look forward to building on TSJ’s strong foundations to establish the pre-eminent professional services provider to the entertainment sector, and I am eagerly looking forward to expanding TSJ’s premium services for iconic clients.”

Thomas St. John, founder and group chief executive officer, said: “Entertainment and sport are founded on passion and creativity. Sadly, this has led to artists and athletes unknowingly settling for rudimental accounting and business management services. In contrast, our mission is to provide unmatched technical sophistication combined with relentless execution, as we support our clients’ global ambitions.

“Our boutique firm's ability to attract talent of Matthew's calibre is a testament to our winning strategy and commitment to doing things right. With Matthew at the helm in one of our core markets, I am excited to expand our client base and provide new clients with the service and insight they deserve.”