The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and the Lightning Seeds’ classic Three Lions is rising up the singles chart.

As England’s football team continues to progress in Euro 2020, Three Lions is rising up the singles chart thanks to a surge in streaming numnbers. A total of 2,671,469 streams across audio and video, coupled with 2,208 downloads mean the track - which was first released in 1996 - is at No.6, with ...