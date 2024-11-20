TikTok launches TikTok For Songwriters event with Jade and Kamille

Global star and former Little Mix member Jade and multi-award-winning songwriter Kamille joined TikTok with PRS For Music and The Ivors Academy at the first TikTok For Songwriters event.

Highlighting the role the platform has to play in songwriters' careers, the event was hosted by TikTok’s global head of music business development Ole Obermann and award-winning songwriter and president of PRS Members’ Council Michelle Escoffery.

The event also launched the #BehindTheSong Live series, which will take place in November with Grammy-nominated songwriter RuthAnne. In December, PRS For Music will also be offering Get That Bag: Royalties For Songwriters, a TikTok Live session covering royalties, rights and payments.

''We see songs generating the same level of excitement and interest as recordings,” Obermann said. “On TikTok, songs can be sung by anyone, reinterpreted, reimagined and shared, which leads to popularity and success both on and off the platform. Today is about celebrating the craft of songwriting, and working together with our industry partners – PRS For Music and The Ivors Academy – to elevate the careers of songwriters."

Jade commented: “You have to find what you genuinely love about the app. For me, TikTok lets fans see every aspect of who I am. When I’m not feeling creative, I can make a TikTok of me making a Sunday roast – and that might be what goes viral. Sometimes the fans steer my song choices or creative direction because I’m watching what they like and don’t like. A fan might post a video of me singing and they’re doing the promo for me. It’s the best thing ever seeing people connect with your music.”

Kamille said: “Anyone on TikTok should soak it in – watch what people are saying, check the vibes. It helps me understand how people feel, and that inspires my songwriting.”

“Songwriting is the foundation of everything in music, and today platforms like TikTok offer valuable opportunities for songwriters to reach wider audiences and develop their careers,” Roberto Neri, CEO of The Ivors Academy, said. “This event has provided an important moment to help empower songwriters with the knowledge to navigate and thrive in a fast-evolving digital landscape.”

Escoffery added: “As songwriters and composers, we may use, or want to use, digital service providers to help develop our music careers, but we may not always know how to navigate these platforms effectively or use techniques to make them work best for us.? By partnering with the experts, we are providing direct learning opportunities for music creators, and unique experiences to connect and feel empowered to take their careers to the next level.”