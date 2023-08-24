TikTok releases its Songs Of The Summer 2023

TikTok has released its 2023 Songs Of The Summer.

Whilst the hashtag, #SongsOfTheSummer, has reached five billion views on the platform, TikTok has announced its Top 10 songs both globally and in the UK.

Breakthrough star Mae Stephens has topped the global list with her hit If We Ever Broke Up, which has over 14 million video creations on the platform.

Meanwhile, chart-topping single Sprinter (around 900,000 TikTok creations) by Dave and Central Cee, has been announced as No.1 Song of the Summer in the UK. The track was the first ever UK Rap song to top the Official Charts for 10 weeks, a staying power that has been supercharged by the TikTok community.

Jain’s Makeba (over five million creations) was named No.2 in the UK, as the French hit had a resurgence during the summer on TikTok due to a creator-led dance trend. The song was originally written as an ode to Jain's childhood and a homage to Mama Africa, Miriam Makeba, the South African singer and activist.

Sped-up trends were also a popular theme throughout the summer. Upcoming artists Meyy was the third Song Of The Summer in the UK, with her pop hit Pretty going viral thanks to a fan-created sped-up trend. Since then, the track has had over one million video creations on the platform.

"You can never predict what's going to be TikTok's Song of the Summer and that's the beauty of the platform,” said Paul Hourican, global head of music content & partnerships at TikTok. “It's been another summer of discovery with our community embracing a diverse mix of genres, sounds and incredible new talent. Mae Stephens is a fantastic new artist with an amazing success story, whose music has travelled from the UK to Asia and beyond, and made her track 'If We Ever Broke Up' a global phenomenon. It's given us a summer to remember, along with brilliant music - both new and rediscovered - from the likes of Myke Towers, Jain, and Ariana Grande, who have all had incredible success after connecting with the community on TikTok."

Mae Stephens said: "I am truly honoured to have the global No.1 spot for TikTok's Song Of The Summer! I mean I’m speechless, I never imagined it to climb that far! It has been amazing seeing how many different creative ideas people have come up with through If We Ever Broke Up’s growth. I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported the song, streamed, shared and given it a little boost! You are incredible and I am so thankful. It proves that TikTok can really take someone and boost them so far! It is one of the most crucial parts of industry growth today!”

Central Cee added: "The TikTok community's reaction to Sprinter has been amazing and unexpected. I love it when the community starts their own trends and you can see it taking off – there's some great creators on the platform. When I posted videos with the song on TikTok, I posted how I usually do – keeping it natural, no challenges or dance moves. I then realised how impactful that was when the song's video creations jumped from 50,000 to 300,000 in a short space of time. The song did so well in the charts and I love that it's also TikTok's No.1 song of the summer".

TikTok’s Top 10 songs globally:

If We Ever Broke Up – Mae Stephens (2023) What It Is (Solo Version) – Doechii (2023) Girls Like Me Don’t Cry (Sped Up) – Thuy (2022) Cupid (Twin Ver – Sped Up Version) – Fifty Fifty (2023) Lala – Myke Towers (2023) Makeba – Jain (2015) ??????? (Eyes On You) – Fli:P (2023) Everyday – Ariana Grande & Future (2016) Barbie Girl – Aqua (1997) Endless Summer by Alan Walker & Zak Abel [2023]

TikTok’s Top 10 songs in the UK: