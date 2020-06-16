Tim Burgess on the Love Record Stores campaign

Love Record Stores ambassador Tim Burgess has spoken of the need to support record shops in a new interview with Music Week.

Burgess, who graces the cover of our latest issue ahead of Saturday's (June 20) LRS event, penned the 2016 book Tim Book Too: Vinyl Adventures From Istanbul To San Francisco about his passion for physical music retail.

The sector is facing tough times during the Covid-19 crisis, but Burgess believes record stores remains an "essential" part of the industry.

“They’ve got to be protected," The Charlatans frontman told Music Week. "They are a community and an essential meeting place for like-minded people. Rooms surrounded by popular music and records are great backdrops to talk about a look and a sound that you want to try and create.

"They have had tough times over the years, but there are some amazing shops and amazing people working flat out, so with support they’ll be fine."

My record collection is a reflection of me Tim Burgess

The #loverecordstores campaign launched in March to encourage music fans to shop online with their favourite independent record stores. Salford-born Burgess has played a key role in curating activities around this weekend's flagship, including a 24-hour online party with exclusive ‘at home’ performances, DJ sets, ‘virtual drinks’, Q&As, readings and more. Select labels are also designing exclusive T-shirts around the initiative, with proceeds going to the Music Venue Trust’s Save Our Venues campaign.

“I was approached and it seemed like a good idea," he said. "I was told I could do as much or as little as I wanted, but if I’m getting involved in something I like to really get involved, so here we are.

"My record collection is a reflection of me and it’s an ongoing thing as I grow and change and move. If you look at my record collection, you will understand me a little bit more.”

A number of record companies are making exclusive, limited edition products available on more than 130 independent stores’ online platforms for the occasion, with confirmed releases from the likes of Oasis, Radiohead, Nirvana, Caribou, Belle And Sebastian, Arctic Monkeys, Robyn, First Aid Kit, New Order, Jungle, Hinds, Moses Boyd and John Grant.

To view the #loverecordstores ‘virtual instore’, visit www.loverecordstores.com where a full menu of all performances times will be available on the homepage. The programming will start at 7am on Saturday, June 20 and will continue until 7am on Sunday, June 21.

Burgess also spoke of the success of his Twitter Listening Parties, which have garnered a huge following on social media.

“The most amazing thing about the listening party is that everyone has said how enjoyable it is to listen to an album in its entirety, and that gives hope," he said. "I think people have realised through the listening parties that it’s an experience that shouldn’t be devalued, it actually does something to your spirit, to your soul and makes life a little bit more enjoyable. A good record should take you on a magical trip.”

