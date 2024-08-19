Tinashe's Nasty named TikTok's Official UK No.1 Song Of The Summer

TikTok has revealed its 2024 Songs Of The Summer, with Tinashe’s Nasty leading the way in the UK and taking the No.2 spot on the global list, having racked up over 10 million video creations on the platform.

Nasty sits ahead of Blood Orange’s Champagne Coast and Tommy Richman’s Million Dollar Baby (VHS), whilst 17-year-old South London rapper LeoStayTrill takes fourth place with his breakout hit Pink Lemonade (Str8 Reload). Describing his style as ‘afro-drill’, the track was written and produced from his bedroom and went viral on TikTok thanks to the ‘Should’a just flung my shoulder’ trend, a dance move originating in Jamaica.

Breakout Myles Smith sits at No.8 with Stargazing, which charted at No.5 in the UK Singles Chart and has featured in over 322,000 creations on TikTok, having been teased in TikTok's #NewMusic campaign.

Belfast-raised genre-bending artist Jordan Adetunji has taken No.9 with his track Kehlani, which peaked at No.21 on the UK Singles Chart. The song’s success on TikTok led to a remix with Kehlani herself.

Meanwhile, FloyyMenor and Cris MJ’s Gata Only became the biggest Latin track in the world this year and topped TikTok's global Songs Of The Summer list, whilst Billie Eilish’s Birds Of A Feather sits at No.4 and Sabrina Carpenter’s Please Please Please takes sixth place.

“Once again, TikTok’s Songs Of The Summer list beautifully demonstrates how the magic of TikTok helps our global community to discover and promote a diverse range of incredibly talented artists and their music,” said Ole Obermann, global head of music business development at TikTok. “Latin music is one of the most popular genres on TikTok so it’s no surprise to see Gata Only top our global list, alongside some other amazing emerging artists like Sevdaliza and Tommy Richman, as well as superstars such as Billie Eilish. The Songs Of The Summer list is proof that both new and emerging artists of every genre, from anywhere in the world, can connect with over a billion music fans TikTok every day, build their careers and impact music culture.”

“Thank you to all my amazing fans who made Nasty the No.1 Song Of The Summer in the UK and No.2 globally!” said Tinashe. “It’s been so fun and incredible to watch all the videos you have been making on TikTok. I love them all! I’m super grateful for your continued support and hope you all enjoy making more content to the rest of my album Quantum Baby."

Jordan Adetunji said: "Gassed that TikTok have made Kehlani a song of the summer. The song is about empowering people and the growth has been crazy since the first TikTok went up".

FloyyMenor added: "I'm very happy with everything that has been achieved with Gata Only. I knew from the beginning that this song was a global hit and its success fills me with pride. I'm grateful to the TikTok community for their role in helping the song reach a global audience."

Top 10 songs in the UK

Nasty - Tinashe Champagne Coast - Blood Orange Million Dollar Baby (VHS) - Tommy Richman Pink Lemonade (Str8 Reload) - LeoStayTrill & Mr Reload It Please Please Please - Sabrina Carpenter Birds Of A Feather - Billie Eilish Band4Band - Central Cee & Lil Baby Stargazing - Myles Smith Kehlani - Jordan Adetunji Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter

Top 10 songs in the US

Million Dollar Baby (VHS) - Tommy Richman Nasty - Tinashe Champagne Coast - Blood Orange Magic Johnson - Ian Birds Of A Feather - Billie Eilish Please Please Please - Sabrina Carpenter Tell Ur Girlfriend - Lay Bankz Wanna Be (with Megan Thee Stallion) - GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar Kehlani - Jordan Adetunji

Top 10 songs globally