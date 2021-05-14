Tion Wayne and Russ Millions track Body hits the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions have reached a new peak on the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart, as their single Body reaches No.16, moving five places on the previous week's position. The single debuted on the chart six weeks ago and has been slowly rising ever since.

Meanwhile, the Top 5 consists of non-movers; HVME’s track Goosebumps is No.1, Nathan Evans’ TikTok sea shanty Wellerman is No.2, Zoe Wees’ Girls Like Us is No.3, Fred Again’s Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) is No.4 and Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head is No.5.

Debuting on the chart this week is Goldband with De Langste Nacht at No.17, while Alfie Templeman is this week’s biggest mover as his track Happiness In Liquid Form moves 39-19 in its 58th week since release.

To view full Top 100 click here.