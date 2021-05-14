Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions track Body hits the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

May 14th 2021 at 12:00PM
Tion Wayne and Russ Millions track Body hits the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions have reached a new peak on the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart, as their single Body reaches No.16, moving five places on the previous week's position. The single debuted on the chart six weeks ago and has been slowly rising ever since.

Meanwhile, the Top 5 consists of non-movers; HVME’s track Goosebumps is No.1, Nathan Evans’ TikTok sea shanty Wellerman is No.2, Zoe Wees’ Girls Like Us is No.3, Fred Again’s Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) is No.4 and Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head is No.5.

Debuting on the chart this week is Goldband with De Langste Nacht at No.17, while Alfie Templeman is this week’s biggest mover as his track Happiness In Liquid Form moves 39-19 in its 58th week since release.

To view full Top 100 click here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 43 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 12 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
3 3 17 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
4 4 11 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
5 5 33 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
6 19 72 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
7 6 16 Griff Black Hole GB
8 8 54 Zoe Wees Control DE
9 7 5 Friedberg Yeah AT
10 12 25 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
11 10 5 Origin8a & Propa feat. Benny Page Harmony GB
12 13 5 Alba August Killing Time DK
13 16 3 Zoe Wees Ghost DE
14 15 27 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
15 9 2 Everyone You Know Higher GB
16 21 6 Russ Millions feat. Tion Wayne Body GB
17 0 1 Goldband De Langste Nacht NL
18 14 33 Romy Lifetime GB
19 39 58 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
20 25 38 Arlo Parks Hurt GB
author twitter FOLLOW Sarah Thomas


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021