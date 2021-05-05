The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and change is in the air at the top of the singles list thanks to Tion Wayne and Russ Millions.

The pair’s collaborative single Body rises 4-1 thanks to 39,514 sales so far this week, as the London rappers overtake Lil Nas X’s Montero (Call Me By Your Name), which is on 31,162. With both hits enjoying huge success on TikTok and DSPs, the battle could be a close one.

This ...