Toby Leighton-Pope and Dan Chalmers to co-chair MITS

It’s the end of an era at the Music Industry Trusts Award.

David Munns has stepped down as MITS chair after 27 years.

The MITS will now be co-chaired by Dan Chalmers, head of music, EMEA at YouTube, and Toby Leighton Pope, AEG Presents co-CEO.

The 30th year of the Music Industry Trusts Award was held at Grosvenor House, London last night (November 1) in celebration of Pete Tong’s MITS Award. It was hosted by DJ Spoony, with performances from New Order, Becky Hill and Norman Jay. Attendees included Nile Rodgers, Simon Le Bon, Yasmin Le Bon, Gary Kemp and Vula Malinga.

David Munns said: "After so many excellent years and unforgettable moments at the Music Industry Trusts Awards, I will be stepping down as the MITS chairman. I have been the chair for over 27 years, and I was on the committee for my first year of involvement.

“I am delighted to announce that Toby Leighton-Pope and Dan Chalmers have agreed to take on the roles as co-chair. I want to thank them both for taking this on and I know they will continue to lead the MITS Awards brilliantly. I would also like to thank all committee members for their hard work and commitment over the years.”

Dan Chalmers said: “It is not a platitude to say that music has the power to make the world a better place. The MITS' long-term support for BRIT Trust and Nordoff Robbins continues to inspire and be a force for good for the next generation of music lovers. David's legacy as chair has changed the lives of so many, and it is an honour to take on the role of co-chair alongside Toby Leighton-Pope and continue his work.”

Toby Leighton-Pope added: “We have seen so many legendary figures be celebrated by the MITS over the years, and now it’s time to celebrate and thank a legend behind the scenes, David Munns. He’s been at the helm of MITS for nearly 30 years, and it has now become an integral industry event that provides ongoing support for the BRIT Trust and Nordoff Robbins charities. Myself and Dan Chalmers have big shoes to fill and we look forward to carrying on David’s work.”

