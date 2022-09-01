Tom Chaplin is back with his third solo record and first on BMG, which explores leaving behind his youth and embracing middle age. Here, the Keane frontman talks getting sober, being vulnerable, and the next chapter...

Your new album Midpoint explores being middle-aged. Why did you want to make a record about that?

“It feels to me that there aren’t many records that have explored this subject. When I was thinking about the next solo record, I wrote a few ...