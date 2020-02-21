Your site will load in 16 seconds
Tom Gregory enjoys bumper week in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

February 21st 2020 at 12:00PM
February 21st 2020 at 12:00PM

Tom Gregory enjoys bumper week in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Tom Gregory is back on top of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart as Fingetips rises 2-1 in its sixth week in the chart.

The singer’s perennial introductory hit Small Steps is at No.7, while Fingertips swaps places with Freya Ridings’ Castles, which drops to second place in its 38th week. Also in the Top 5 this week: Fontaines DC rise 6-3 with Liberty Belle, Nea’s Some Say jumps 5-4 and Angèle leaps five places with Oui Ou Non.

There are no new entries this week, while the biggest mover is Arlo Parks’ Eugene, which moves a whopping 80 places, from 97-17.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 2 6 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB
2 1 38 Freya Ridings Castles GB
3 6 14 Fontaines D.C. Liberty Belle IE
4 5 20 Nea Some Say SE
5 10 15 AngÃ¨le Oui ou non BE
6 57 76 Silk City feat. Dua Lipa Electricity GB
7 4 34 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
8 7 112 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
9 40 4 Ilira Royalty DE
10 9 36 LUM!X Monster AT
11 11 5 Sea Girls Ready For More GB
12 3 5 Inhaler We Have To Move On IE
13 29 14 Goldstone All I Know FR
14 15 7 Freya Ridings Love Is Fire GB
15 18 4 Victor Leksell Svag SE
16 19 49 Sam Fender Hypersonic Missiles GB
17 97 2 Arlo Parks Eugene GB
18 37 4 Goldband Alles Kapot NL
19 25 2 Julia Bardo I Wanna Feel Love IT
20 22 34 Sam Fender Will We Talk? GB

 

 

