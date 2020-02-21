Tom Gregory enjoys bumper week in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Tom Gregory is back on top of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart as Fingetips rises 2-1 in its sixth week in the chart.
The singer’s perennial introductory hit Small Steps is at No.7, while Fingertips swaps places with Freya Ridings’ Castles, which drops to second place in its 38th week. Also in the Top 5 this week: Fontaines DC rise 6-3 with Liberty Belle, Nea’s Some Say jumps 5-4 and Angèle leaps five places with Oui Ou Non.
There are no new entries this week, while the biggest mover is Arlo Parks’ Eugene, which moves a whopping 80 places, from 97-17.
The full Top 100 can be viewed here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|2
|6
|Tom Gregory
|Fingertips
|GB
|2
|1
|38
|Freya Ridings
|Castles
|GB
|3
|6
|14
|Fontaines D.C.
|Liberty Belle
|IE
|4
|5
|20
|Nea
|Some Say
|SE
|5
|10
|15
|AngÃ¨le
|Oui ou non
|BE
|6
|57
|76
|Silk City feat. Dua Lipa
|Electricity
|GB
|7
|4
|34
|Tom Gregory
|Small Steps
|GB
|8
|7
|112
|James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh
|More Than Friends
|GB
|9
|40
|4
|Ilira
|Royalty
|DE
|10
|9
|36
|LUM!X
|Monster
|AT
|11
|11
|5
|Sea Girls
|Ready For More
|GB
|12
|3
|5
|Inhaler
|We Have To Move On
|IE
|13
|29
|14
|Goldstone
|All I Know
|FR
|14
|15
|7
|Freya Ridings
|Love Is Fire
|GB
|15
|18
|4
|Victor Leksell
|Svag
|SE
|16
|19
|49
|Sam Fender
|Hypersonic Missiles
|GB
|17
|97
|2
|Arlo Parks
|Eugene
|GB
|18
|37
|4
|Goldband
|Alles Kapot
|NL
|19
|25
|2
|Julia Bardo
|I Wanna Feel Love
|IT
|20
|22
|34
|Sam Fender
|Will We Talk?
|GB