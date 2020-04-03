Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Tom Gregory's impressive Music Moves Europe Talent chart run continues

April 3rd 2020 at 12:00PM
Tom Gregory's impressive Music Moves Europe Talent chart run continues

Tom Gregory holds onto No.1 spot in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with Fingertips.

Now in its 12th week in the chart, Fingertips isn’t the only Tom Gregory track in the Top 20: Small Steps moves 7-6 in its 40th week on the list.

Elsewhere, Nea’s Some Say stays put at No.2 and Kim Petras rises 5-3 with Reminds Me. Freya Ridings’ Castles shows yet more staying power and is a non-mover at No.4, while James Hype’s perennial More Than Friends (feat. Kelli-Leigh) moves 9-5.

There are no new entries to the Top 20 this week, the biggest mover is El Profesor’s Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix), which jumps 51-50 in its 100th week in the chart.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 12 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB
2 2 26 Nea Some Say SE
3 5 7 Kim Petras Reminds Me DE
4 4 44 Freya Ridings Castles GB
5 9 118 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
6 7 5 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
7 6 40 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
8 10 10 LUM!X feat. D.T.E The Passenger AT
9 8 10 Victor Leksell Svag SE
10 13 10 Ilira Royalty DE
11 3 20 Fontaines D.C. Liberty Belle IE
12 15 21 AngÃ¨le Oui ou non BE
13 12 42 LUM!X Monster AT
14 16 20 Goldstone All I Know FR
15 51 100 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
16 28 2 Handsome Habibi feat. Yung Baby Tate Don't Waste My Time GB
17 21 4 Mathea Wollt dir nur sagen AT
18 20 30 Inhaler Ice Cream Sundae IE
19 24 10 Goldband Alles Kapot NL
20 18 8 Pongo UWA PT

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

author twitter FOLLOW Ben Homewood


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020