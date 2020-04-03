Tom Gregory's impressive Music Moves Europe Talent chart run continues

Tom Gregory holds onto No.1 spot in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with Fingertips.

Now in its 12th week in the chart, Fingertips isn’t the only Tom Gregory track in the Top 20: Small Steps moves 7-6 in its 40th week on the list.

Elsewhere, Nea’s Some Say stays put at No.2 and Kim Petras rises 5-3 with Reminds Me. Freya Ridings’ Castles shows yet more staying power and is a non-mover at No.4, while James Hype’s perennial More Than Friends (feat. Kelli-Leigh) moves 9-5.

There are no new entries to the Top 20 this week, the biggest mover is El Profesor’s Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix), which jumps 51-50 in its 100th week in the chart.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry 1 1 12 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB 2 2 26 Nea Some Say SE 3 5 7 Kim Petras Reminds Me DE 4 4 44 Freya Ridings Castles GB 5 9 118 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB 6 7 5 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS 7 6 40 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB 8 10 10 LUM!X feat. D.T.E The Passenger AT 9 8 10 Victor Leksell Svag SE 10 13 10 Ilira Royalty DE 11 3 20 Fontaines D.C. Liberty Belle IE 12 15 21 AngÃ¨le Oui ou non BE 13 12 42 LUM!X Monster AT 14 16 20 Goldstone All I Know FR 15 51 100 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES 16 28 2 Handsome Habibi feat. Yung Baby Tate Don't Waste My Time GB 17 21 4 Mathea Wollt dir nur sagen AT 18 20 30 Inhaler Ice Cream Sundae IE 19 24 10 Goldband Alles Kapot NL 20 18 8 Pongo UWA PT

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.