Tom Gregory's impressive Music Moves Europe Talent chart run continues

Tom Gregory holds onto No.1 spot in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with Fingertips.
Now in its 12th week in the chart, Fingertips isn’t the only Tom Gregory track in the Top 20: Small Steps moves 7-6 in its 40th week on the list.
Elsewhere, Nea’s Some Say stays put at No.2 and Kim Petras rises 5-3 with Reminds Me. Freya Ridings’ Castles shows yet more staying power and is a non-mover at No.4, while James Hype’s perennial More Than Friends (feat. Kelli-Leigh) moves 9-5.
There are no new entries to the Top 20 this week, the biggest mover is El Profesor’s Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix), which jumps 51-50 in its 100th week in the chart.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|12
|Tom Gregory
|Fingertips
|GB
|2
|2
|26
|Nea
|Some Say
|SE
|3
|5
|7
|Kim Petras
|Reminds Me
|DE
|4
|4
|44
|Freya Ridings
|Castles
|GB
|5
|9
|118
|James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh
|More Than Friends
|GB
|6
|7
|5
|DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ°
|Think About Things
|IS
|7
|6
|40
|Tom Gregory
|Small Steps
|GB
|8
|10
|10
|LUM!X feat. D.T.E
|The Passenger
|AT
|9
|8
|10
|Victor Leksell
|Svag
|SE
|10
|13
|10
|Ilira
|Royalty
|DE
|11
|3
|20
|Fontaines D.C.
|Liberty Belle
|IE
|12
|15
|21
|AngÃ¨le
|Oui ou non
|BE
|13
|12
|42
|LUM!X
|Monster
|AT
|14
|16
|20
|Goldstone
|All I Know
|FR
|15
|51
|100
|El Profesor
|Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix)
|ES
|16
|28
|2
|Handsome Habibi feat. Yung Baby Tate
|Don't Waste My Time
|GB
|17
|21
|4
|Mathea
|Wollt dir nur sagen
|AT
|18
|20
|30
|Inhaler
|Ice Cream Sundae
|IE
|19
|24
|10
|Goldband
|Alles Kapot
|NL
|20
|18
|8
|Pongo
|UWA
|PT
The full Top 100 can be viewed here.