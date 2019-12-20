Tom Gregory seals another week at the Music Moves Europe Talent chart peak

Tom Gregory has strengthened his grip on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart summit.

Gregory has extended his reign with Small Steps in an unchanged Top 3 ahead of Freya Ridings' Castles and Dilemme by Lous & The Yakuza.

Elsewhere, former chart-topper Electricity by Silk City ft. Dua Lipa surges back into the Top 10, advancing 17-6, and Freschta Akbarzada ft. Sido jumps 12-8 with Meine 3 Minuten, while Ramz re-enters the Top 20 with Barking, which rokcets 70-14 on its 101st week on the chart.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.