Tom Gregory seals another week at the Music Moves Europe Talent chart peak

December 20th 2019 at 12:00PM
Tom Gregory has strengthened his grip on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart summit.

Gregory has extended his reign with Small Steps in an unchanged Top 3 ahead of Freya Ridings' Castles and Dilemme by Lous & The Yakuza.

Elsewhere, former chart-topper Electricity by Silk City ft. Dua Lipa surges back into the Top 10, advancing 17-6, and Freschta Akbarzada ft. Sido jumps 12-8 with Meine 3 Minuten, while Ramz re-enters the Top 20 with Barking, which rokcets 70-14 on its 101st week on the chart. 

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 25 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
2 2 29 Freya Ridings Castles GB
3 3 11 Lous & The Yakuza Dilemme BE
4 5 27 LUM!X Monster AT
5 6 11 Nea Some Say SE
6 17 67 Silk City feat. Dua Lipa Electricity GB
7 4 103 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
8 12 6 Freschta Akbarzada feat. Sido Meine 3 Minuten DE
9 8 25 Sam Fender Will We Talk? GB
10 7 16 Sam Fender The Borders GB
11 9 6 AngÃ¨le Oui ou non BE
12 10 5 Biig Piig Roses And Gold IE
13 25 40 Sam Fender Hypersonic Missiles GB
14 70 101 Ramz Barking GB
15 15 15 Inhaler Ice Cream Sundae IE
16 20 20 Squid The Cleaner GB
17 11 5 Lyzza feat. Joe Goddard Neverland NL
18 22 5 Alice Merton Easy DE
19 24 5 James BKS feat. Q-Tip New Breed FR
20 38 37 Fontaines D.C. Boys In The Better Land IE


