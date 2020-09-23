Tom Gregory signs to Milk & Honey for management

UK singer-songwriter Tom Gregory has signed to Milk & Honey for a worldwide management deal.

Gregory will be managed by founder/president Lucas Keller and Alex Harrow, manager and head of the firm’s New York outfit.

The signing is part of Milk & Honey’s growing initiative for expansion in Europe, with the company recently opening offices in London and Amsterdam, and with more planned in 2021. It is also the company’s first move outside of electronic music and songwriter producers.

Gregory and Milk & Honey met through the group’s relationship with Matt James and Frank Sanders from electronic client M22.

Tom Gregory’s new album Heaven in a World So Cold was released last week and hit every Spotify New Music Friday in the world. His current single is Top 5 at both German and French radio, with UK radio expected to come on board.

“When Matt and Frank first played me Tom’s music, I knew that I just had to be involved,” said Keller. “This kid is a global super star and we had recently discussed rallying behind a global pop artist, which makes total sense given our track record of hits, especially with singer songwriters. Tom is a global priority for our company and we plan to make a major impact in the UK and U.S. markets in the next 24 months.”

“The entire Milk & Honey family and I could not be more excited about Tom,” said Harrow. “He’s the complete package. The sky is the limit for him and we are excited and humbled to be along for the ride. His debut album is just the tip of a very large iceberg.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have all of this coming together,” said Gregory. “I’m from such a small town in the north of England where opportunities like this rarely happen to people. It’s a privilege to know that the guys really believe in my vision and I know together we will make the next steps for me breaking out of Europe.”

“We are very excited to have Tom Gregory as a part of our team,” said Matt James and Frank Sanders of M22. “Tom is already showing what he is capable of with the current success internationally and we are so excited to be a part of this journey with him.”