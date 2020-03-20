Tom Gregory stays on top in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Tom Gregory’s Fingertips takes top spot in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart in its 10th week on the list.

At No.2, Fontaines DC’s Liberty Belle swaps places with Nea’s Some Say, while Freya Ridings’ Castles stays put at No.4 in its 42nd week in the chart.

Icelandic musician Daði Freyr and Gagnamagnið are at No.5 with Thinking About Things, which was scheduled to represent Iceland at the Eurovision Song Contest, which was cancelled earlier this week.

Kim Petras is the week’s biggest mover as Reminds Me shoots 41-19 in its fifth week.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry 1 1 10 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB 2 3 18 Fontaines D.C. Liberty Belle IE 3 2 24 Nea Some Say SE 4 4 42 Freya Ridings Castles GB 5 13 3 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS 6 5 116 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB 7 10 38 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB 8 7 40 LUM!X Monster AT 9 14 8 Victor Leksell Svag SE 10 11 8 LUM!X feat. D.T.E The Passenger AT 11 6 19 AngÃ¨le Oui ou non BE 12 16 8 Ilira Royalty DE 13 20 6 Pongo UWA PT 14 21 53 Sam Fender Hypersonic Missiles GB 15 19 9 Inhaler We Have To Move On IE 16 17 18 Goldstone All I Know FR 17 26 80 Silk City feat. Dua Lipa Electricity GB 18 25 28 Inhaler Ice Cream Sundae IE 19 41 5 Kim Petras Reminds Me DE 20 30 114 Ramz Barking GB

