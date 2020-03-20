Tom Gregory stays on top in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Tom Gregory’s Fingertips takes top spot in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart in its 10th week on the list.
At No.2, Fontaines DC’s Liberty Belle swaps places with Nea’s Some Say, while Freya Ridings’ Castles stays put at No.4 in its 42nd week in the chart.
Icelandic musician Daði Freyr and Gagnamagnið are at No.5 with Thinking About Things, which was scheduled to represent Iceland at the Eurovision Song Contest, which was cancelled earlier this week.
Kim Petras is the week’s biggest mover as Reminds Me shoots 41-19 in its fifth week.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|10
|Tom Gregory
|Fingertips
|GB
|2
|3
|18
|Fontaines D.C.
|Liberty Belle
|IE
|3
|2
|24
|Nea
|Some Say
|SE
|4
|4
|42
|Freya Ridings
|Castles
|GB
|5
|13
|3
|DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ°
|Think About Things
|IS
|6
|5
|116
|James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh
|More Than Friends
|GB
|7
|10
|38
|Tom Gregory
|Small Steps
|GB
|8
|7
|40
|LUM!X
|Monster
|AT
|9
|14
|8
|Victor Leksell
|Svag
|SE
|10
|11
|8
|LUM!X feat. D.T.E
|The Passenger
|AT
|11
|6
|19
|AngÃ¨le
|Oui ou non
|BE
|12
|16
|8
|Ilira
|Royalty
|DE
|13
|20
|6
|Pongo
|UWA
|PT
|14
|21
|53
|Sam Fender
|Hypersonic Missiles
|GB
|15
|19
|9
|Inhaler
|We Have To Move On
|IE
|16
|17
|18
|Goldstone
|All I Know
|FR
|17
|26
|80
|Silk City feat. Dua Lipa
|Electricity
|GB
|18
|25
|28
|Inhaler
|Ice Cream Sundae
|IE
|19
|41
|5
|Kim Petras
|Reminds Me
|DE
|20
|30
|114
|Ramz
|Barking
|GB
The full Top 100 can be viewed here.