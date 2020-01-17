Your site will load in 16 seconds
Tom Gregory takes on Music Moves Europe chart with new hit

January 17th 2020 at 12:00PM
Tom Gregory has enjoyed significant Music Moves Europe Talent chart success with introductory hit Small Steps, and now he has a new track in the Top 20.

Fingertips enters at No.16 in its first week in the chart, while Small Steps continues at No.2. Freya Ridings’ Castles is another non-mover at No.1.

James Hype’s More Than Friends (feat. Kelli-Leigh) rises 5-3, Nea’s Some Say slips one spot to No.4 and The Blaze’s Somewhere (feat. Octavian) is a new entry at No.5.

There are no further tracks making their debuts this week, while the biggest mover is The SLP’s Meanwhile… In Genoa, which climbs 24-14.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 33 Freya Ridings Castles GB
2 2 29 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
3 5 107 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
4 3 15 Nea Some Say SE
5 0 1 The Blaze feat. Octavian Somewhere FR
6 7 6 Sam Fender All Is On My Side GB
7 8 20 Sam Fender The Borders GB
8 4 10 AngÃ¨le Oui ou non BE
9 9 31 LUM!X Monster AT
10 6 15 Lous & The Yakuza Dilemme BE
11 11 9 Alice Merton Easy DE
12 15 9 Lyzza feat. Joe Goddard Neverland NL
13 18 9 James BKS feat. Q-Tip New Breed FR
14 24 16 The S.L.P. Meanwhile... In Genova GB
15 10 65 Declan J Donovan Pieces GB
16 0 1 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB
17 26 3 Sports Team The Races GB
18 19 9 Goldstone All I Know FR
19 12 29 Sam Fender Will We Talk? GB
20 14 53 Gaullin Moonlight LT

 

 

