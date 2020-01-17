Tom Gregory takes on Music Moves Europe chart with new hit

Tom Gregory has enjoyed significant Music Moves Europe Talent chart success with introductory hit Small Steps, and now he has a new track in the Top 20.
Fingertips enters at No.16 in its first week in the chart, while Small Steps continues at No.2. Freya Ridings’ Castles is another non-mover at No.1.
James Hype’s More Than Friends (feat. Kelli-Leigh) rises 5-3, Nea’s Some Say slips one spot to No.4 and The Blaze’s Somewhere (feat. Octavian) is a new entry at No.5.
There are no further tracks making their debuts this week, while the biggest mover is The SLP’s Meanwhile… In Genoa, which climbs 24-14.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|33
|Freya Ridings
|Castles
|GB
|2
|2
|29
|Tom Gregory
|Small Steps
|GB
|3
|5
|107
|James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh
|More Than Friends
|GB
|4
|3
|15
|Nea
|Some Say
|SE
|5
|0
|1
|The Blaze feat. Octavian
|Somewhere
|FR
|6
|7
|6
|Sam Fender
|All Is On My Side
|GB
|7
|8
|20
|Sam Fender
|The Borders
|GB
|8
|4
|10
|AngÃ¨le
|Oui ou non
|BE
|9
|9
|31
|LUM!X
|Monster
|AT
|10
|6
|15
|Lous & The Yakuza
|Dilemme
|BE
|11
|11
|9
|Alice Merton
|Easy
|DE
|12
|15
|9
|Lyzza feat. Joe Goddard
|Neverland
|NL
|13
|18
|9
|James BKS feat. Q-Tip
|New Breed
|FR
|14
|24
|16
|The S.L.P.
|Meanwhile... In Genova
|GB
|15
|10
|65
|Declan J Donovan
|Pieces
|GB
|16
|0
|1
|Tom Gregory
|Fingertips
|GB
|17
|26
|3
|Sports Team
|The Races
|GB
|18
|19
|9
|Goldstone
|All I Know
|FR
|19
|12
|29
|Sam Fender
|Will We Talk?
|GB
|20
|14
|53
|Gaullin
|Moonlight
|LT