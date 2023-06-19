Tom Grennan, Music Week's recent cover star, has started the week at No.1 with his new album, What Ifs & Maybes, released on Friday June 16. The album has accumulated 19,504 sales so far this week, and is boosted significantly by physical sales which account for 15,743 units of that total. Streams make up 2,057 units and downloads 1,704.

Queens Of The Stone Age are sitting in second place with In Times New Roman (10,929 sales), whilst ...