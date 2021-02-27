Tom Grennan plays virtual Radio X gig as new music makes double chart impact

Tom Grennan has made a double chart impact with two tracks from his forthcoming album, Evering Road.

Little Bit Of Love climbed to No.32 (37,687 sales to date – Official Charts Company), while his Ella Henderson collaboration Let’s Go Home Together (Asylum/Major Tom’s) debuted at No.28 (10,910 sales). Both songs mark his first appearance in the Top 40 singles chart.

Evering Road (Insanity) is released on March 12. It’s the follow-up to Grennan’s Top 5 debut Lighting Matches, which has sales of 104,563, according to the Official Charts Company.

Tom Grennan played material from his new album at a virtual gig for Radio X this week. He performed under strict Covid guidelines at the Clapham Grand on Thursday (February 25), along with DMA’s and Jake Bugg.

Competition winners had exclusive access to a livestream of the performance. Highlights from Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’s with Barclaycard plus interviews with the artists are available exclusively on Global Player and Radio X social platforms.

Radio X managing editor Matt Deverson said: “Whilst live events are on hold, being able to bring live entertainment into the homes of music lovers is hugely rewarding.”

It was the fifth virtual event from Global and Barclaycard since the announcement of their entertainment partnership in May 2020. It follows a Radio X gig from Nothing But Thieves and Best of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, which aired in December 2020.