The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Tom Grennan has made a flying start in the albums chart.

The star’s second record for Insanity, Evering Road, has 10,582 sales so far, 8,061 from physical. Thunder’s All The Right Noises (8,862 sales) and Central Cee’s Wild West (5,620 sales) are also in the Top 3, while RJ Thompson’s Lifeline (4,309 sales) is new in at No.5. Yungblud’s Weird rockets 103-5 following the release of Patience, his new single ...