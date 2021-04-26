Your site will load in 16 seconds
Tom Jones races clear in albums chart

Ben Homewood

Ben Homewood
Monday, Apr 26th 2021 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Tom Jones is racing ahead in the albums chart.

The legendary singer has 9,055 sales so far for Surrounded By Time, 7,957 of which are physical. In pursuit is another musical icon in the shape of John Lennon, as a new box set edition of Plastic Ono Band (3,101 sales) is released. London Grammar’s Californian Soil (2,936 sales) falls 1-3, while The Who arrive at No.4 with The Who Sell ...

