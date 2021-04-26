The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Tom Jones is racing ahead in the albums chart.

The legendary singer has 9,055 sales so far for Surrounded By Time, 7,957 of which are physical. In pursuit is another musical icon in the shape of John Lennon, as a new box set edition of Plastic Ono Band (3,101 sales) is released. London Grammar’s Californian Soil (2,936 sales) falls 1-3, while The Who arrive at No.4 with The Who Sell ...