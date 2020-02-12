Tom Walker's debut album goes platinum

Tom Walker’s debut album has gone platinum, Music Week can reveal.

What A Time To Be Alive (Relentless) officially passed 300,000 sales this week, according to Official Charts Company data.

After 50 weeks, Walker’s former No.1 album remains in the Top 20, according to the Midweek Sales Flash. It climbed back into the Top 10 in November following the release of a deluxe edition and has never left the Top 20 since then.

What A Time To Be Alive was the eighth biggest artist album of 2019. It is the second 2019 UK debut to go platinum, following Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (EMI).

Current single Better Half Of Me peaked at No.30 last month. It has sales so far of 192,131 (OCC).

“My personal goal for Tom’s album, in the UK, was always to go platinum within a year of release as so few artists have achieved this in the recent years,” said manager Simon King, founder of Covert Talent. “I'm extremely proud of Tom and the entire team and it feels right that it happened nearly a year to the day he won his BRIT Award for Breakthrough Artist 2019."

Walker’s album sales break down at 59.5% physical, 29.9% from streams and 10.5% from downloads.

Leave A Light On peaked at No.7 on the singles chart and has sales of 1,354,153.

Walker’s Just You And I is also a million-seller (1,169,191 sales) and Walker’s biggest hit so far, peaking at No.3 in April 2019. It is still in the Top 100.

Relentless Records is nominated in the Artist Marketing Campaign category at the Music Week Awards for Tom Walker.