Tomorrow's Warriors co-founders Gary Crosby & Janine Irons win MPG Inspiration Award

The MPG Inspiration Award has been awarded to Janine Irons and Gary Crosby in recognition for their work establishing Tomorrow’s Warriors, the jazz music education and artist development organisation.

Janine Irons and Gary Crosby look back on three decades of Tomorrow’s Warriors in the new edition of Music Week, out now.

Gary Crosby OBE (co-founder & artistic director, Tomorrow’s Warriors) and Janine Irons MBE (co-founder and chief executive, Tomorrow’s Warriors) said: “We are so honoured and humbled to receive the Inspiration Award from the MPG Awards this year in this, our extra-special 30th anniversary year. Over the past three decades, we have been dedicated to developing and supporting diverse talent and championing musical excellence on their artistic journey into the music industry, so it means a lot to receive this incredible recognition from an organisation we so hugely respect and admire. Thank you MPG!”

The 13th MPG Awards features a total of 13 award categories, each designed to recognise and celebrate the best and brightest talent in music production, along with the industry’s rising stars.

The event is taking place with staggered announcements online this year due to Covid Restrictions.