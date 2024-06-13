Tonic Music launches mental health support initiative targeted at young people in the industry

Tonic Music is launching a new programme, Tonic Futures, to provide mental health support for young people aged 18-25 taking their first steps towards a career in the music industry.

The initiative from the music and mental health charity will also provide bespoke training for youth workers and wellbeing officers.

The programme builds on Tonic Music’s ongoing programmes Tonic Rider (mental health support for music artists, crew, and professionals) and Never Mind The Stigma (mental health support for music fans and audiences).

The first phase of the programme will be delivered in partnership with three music organisations – Beacons Cymru, BIMM University and the Roundhouse. Tonic Futures will work with participants on a programme that combines therapeutic sessions, peer groups and preventative workshops, along with training courses for staff, plus access to a dedicated online portal full of resources and guides.

Of the 18- to 25-year-olds Tonic Music has supported who work in the music industry:

– 34.5% have been formally diagnosed with anxiety and another 60.4% have personally experienced without a formal diagnosis.

– 38.5% have been formally diagnosed with depression and another 43.8% have personally experienced without a formal diagnosis.

– 20.8% have personally experienced problems with substance use (either drugs or alcohol).

– 27.1% have previously self-harmed and 13.5% have previously attempted suicide.

– 6.3% have personally experienced psychosis and 5.2% have been formally diagnosed with another severe mental health disorder.

Following the initial phase of the programme, Tonic Futures will look to develop further with new partners.

It has been made possible through funding from The Christopher Meredith Foundation.

Steph Langan, founder and CEO of Tonic Music, said: “The team at Tonic Music have long recognised the gap of specialist mental health support for young people embarking on their journeys within music. We are both delighted and humbled to receive the support of the Christopher Meredith Foundation who recognise Tonic Futures can create meaningful long-term change, both for young people starting their careers within music and as a catalyst for positive change within the entire music industry.

“Tonic Music are excited to announce our first three partner organisations who already inspire and provide incredible support to young people. We look forward to supporting the next generation in music and the incredible people working within the organisations selected.”

Jeordie Shenton, programmes lead at Tonic Music, said: “The Tonic Music team are delighted to be launching the Tonic Futures programme. It is essential that everyone working in the music industry, particularly young people at the early stages of their career, are provided with mental health support to reduce and even prevent the onset of poor mental health. A big thank you goes to the Christopher Meredith Foundation for supporting the programme. We look forward to working with Beacons Cymru, BIMM London and the Roundhouse to create a culture of good mental health for the next generation in music.”

Sadie Meredith, trustee at the Christopher Meredith Foundation, said: “As Tonic Music continues to deliver good mental health practices within the music community, we at The Christopher Meredith Foundation are delighted to support Tonic Futures. We continue to be impressed with the dedication of Steph and the team at Tonic Music.”