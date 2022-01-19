The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and we could be in for a brand new No.1 in the singles chart.

We Don’t Talk About Bruno, from Disney’s animated blockbuster Encanto, is poised to rise to a brand new peak this week and is currently in top spot with 29,118 sales. Gayle’s Abcdefu, which topped the chart last week, is in second place with 26,055 sales, with Adele’s Easy On Me (22,623 sales) at No.3. Fireboy DML & ...