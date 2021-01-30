Transgressive pays tribute to pioneering artist and producer Sophie

Tributes have been paid to artist and producer Sophie, who has died aged 34 following an accident in Athens.

The Glasgow-born artist was a pioneer within electronic music, who was known for experimental work as well as collaborating with chart stars such as Madonna and Charli XCX. Sophie was also closely affiliated with the PC Music label.

Sophie was nominated at the 2018 Grammys in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides (Transgressive).

Transgressive issued a statement about the “terrible accident” and paid tribute.

"True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and slipped and fell," said the independent label in a joint statement with management company Future Classic. "She will always be here with us.

"The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

The artist's management said she would be remembered "not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation".



Music Week reported on the speech Sophie made at the 2018 AIM Awards after winning the Innovator prize.

“To be truly deserving of this award involved not only changing the sound of today’s music, but also ripping apart a deeply entrenched and deeply flawed patriarchal society,” said Sophie at the ceremony. “Creating a more diverse, inspiring and meaningful future for us now and the generations whose lives our decisions effect and help shape, thank you for having me.”

Fellow artists have paid tribute on social media, including Nile Rodgers, Christine And The Queens and Sam Smith.

Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers. pic.twitter.com/3kyRl1KabY — Chris (@QueensChristine) January 30, 2021

#RestInPower SOPHIE! You were one of the most innovative, dynamic, and warm persons I had the pleasure of working with at 2019 ?@southbankcentre? pic.twitter.com/uzsv0EAWxx — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) January 30, 2021



Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time ?? pic.twitter.com/7qr4aI0DDi — samsmith (@samsmith) January 30, 2021