The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Travis have taken an early lead in the albums chart.

With 6,397 sales, 10 Songs has a slim lead over Headie One’s debut full-length Edna, which has 6,387. Streaming data for Sunday is yet to be counted.

John Lennon is a No.3 with Gimme Some Truth (6,023 sales), ahead of Queen & Adam Lambert’s Live Around The World (4,443 sales) and D-Block Europe’s The Blue Print – Us Vs Them ...