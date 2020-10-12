Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Travis take albums lead as Headie One gives chase

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Monday, Oct 12th 2020 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Travis have taken an early lead in the albums chart.

With 6,397 sales, 10 Songs has a slim lead over Headie One’s debut full-length Edna, which has 6,387. Streaming data for Sunday is yet to be counted. 

John Lennon is a No.3 with Gimme Some Truth (6,023 sales), ahead of Queen & Adam Lambert’s Live Around The World (4,443 sales) and D-Block Europe’s The Blue Print – Us Vs Them ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020