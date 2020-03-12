Travis Tritt signs with Big Noise Music Group ahead of first album in 12 years

Travis Tritt has signed with Big Noise Music Group ahead of releasing his next album.

The country musician will release the record, his first in over 12 years, later in 2020.

“We get to work with a lot of great artists at Big Noise, but truthfully I never thought we’d have the honour of working with someone of Travis’ stature," said Jon Cohen, president of Big Noise Music Group. "Travis is a legend, plain and simple. He’s an innovator and an outlaw, perfect for our roster at Big Noise.”

Tritt has release 11 studio albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher and has won two Grammy awards.

[Picture LtoR: Adam Muhlbaum (Big Noise Music Group, SVP of marketing and project management), Mike “Cheez” Brown (Travis Tritt’s Manager), Jon Cohen (Big Noise Music Group, president), Travis Tritt, Nick Gross (Big Noise Music Group, CEO)]