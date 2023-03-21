Trevor Horn signs to PPL for international neighbouring rights royalties

Trevor Horn has signed with PPL for the international collection of his neighbouring rights royalties.

The artist and producer has joined the licensing company’s growing roster, which also includes Anderson Paak, Rita Ora, Swedish House Mafia’s Steve Angello and ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus.

Horn formed The Buggles and recorded the chart-topping 1979 hit Video Killed the Radio Star. He went on to produce ’80s anthems including ABC’s Lexicon of Love, Owner Of A Lonely Heart by Yes, and Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s No.1 hits, Relax, Two Tribes and The Power of Love. He has also produced hits for Tina Turner, Tom Jones, Barry Manilow, Cher, Boyzone, 10cc, John Legend, Lisa Stansfield and Robbie Williams.

In 2006, Horn created his supergroup The Producers, performing with fellow producers and musicians Lol Creme, Steve Lipson and Ash Soan. In 2012, The Producers released their debut album and continue to perform covers of their favourite works as well as original material.

Signing to PPL, Horn’s repertoire will benefit from their extensive international network of 105 agreements with collective management organisations (CMOs) - more than any other neighbouring rights collections service.

The strength of their global relationships, combined with PPL’s data and technology systems, in-house team of neighbouring rights experts and focused approach to metadata management, will help to maximise the returns from the use of Horn’s recordings in public, on TV and radio, as well as via some online streaming services and private copying.

Trevor Horn’s name is synonymous with some of the biggest hits from the last four decades Peter Leathem

In 2022, PPL distributed £244.9 million to 165,000 performers and recording rights-holders for the use of their recorded music in the UK and around the world.

Peter Leathem, PPL CEO, said: “Trevor Horn’s name is synonymous with some of the biggest hits from the last four decades and his music continues to be enjoyed by fans the world over. The team at PPL is very proud to be representing such an extensive set of recordings created by such a talented performer and producer. Trevor has signed to PPL at a time when we are delivering record returns for our members, with growing revenues, increased payments and an expanding international footprint.

“Through our extensive experience and deep understanding of neighbouring rights, direct relationships with our counterparts around the world and investment in advanced technology to match music usage with rights owners and performers, we can ensure Trevor and PPL’s growing membership receive maximum value from the enjoyment of their music worldwide.”

Trevor Horn added: “PPL plays an incredibly important role in the music business, not just for performers like me in the UK but for many around the world. More recently, I have seen the careful and considered approach the team takes to managing music rights and I know my recordings are in safe hands. I have also been encouraged to hear about the good work it is doing to support future generations of performers through its various commitments to talent development, health and wellbeing, and charitable causes.”