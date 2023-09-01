Tributes paid to Faye Fantarrow, Bay Street Records star dies aged 21

Sunderland Singer-Songwriter, Faye Fantarrow, has passed away at the age of 21.

Following a battle with an extremely rare Glioma brain tumour, the tragic passing of the Dave Stewart collaborator and Bay Street Records artist was announced yesterday by her mother.

Fantarrow had battled and beaten Leukaemia twice since she was first diagnosed at eight years old, before the discovery of the tumour earlier this year.

The accomplished rising star, tipped as One To Watch by BBC Introducing and winner of (Lindisfarne founder) Alan Hull’s annual Songwriting Award in 2021, Fantarrow’s lyricism and signature steel string rhythms earned her the attention of some of the industry’s most influential performers and producers.

Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart signed Fantarrow, from his hometown of Sunderland, and championed the artist’s talents, producing her debut EP AWOL and overseeing the release through his label Bay Street Records.

After starting a Justgiving page for an experimental treatment in California, Fantarrow raised over £235,000 and visited the US in the first of several planned trips for the groundbreaking treatment but sadly was too unwell to return for follow up treatments. The excess funds raised by the Justgiving campaign were donated to charity to fund further life saving research in Faye's memory.

“I can’t put into words how devastated I was when, just after spending an amazing creative time with Faye last summer making her debut album, she found out she had this very aggressive brain tumour," said Dave Stewart. "Faye was a joy to be around – full of fun, laughter and sharp as a razor – and a true artist in every sense. Being with her and watching her at work is a diamond stuck in my head, moments I will never forget. I’m lucky to have met Faye and her Mum Pam, two humans together battling against all odds for Faye’s survival. It has been both traumatic and beautiful to witness their strength and dignity and I am so sorry the world only got to witness Faye’s genius for such a short time. She is one of the true greats, a northern girl on fire with her lyrics and melodies. I loved her deeply.”

Music Week's thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues.