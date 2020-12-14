Your site will load in 16 seconds
Tributes pour in for Charley Pride, country music hall of fame legend passes away aged 86

December 14th 2020 at 10:56AM
Tributes continue to pour in for country music legend Charley Pride after the star passed away on December 12, aged 86.   

Rolling Stone reports that Pride – known for classics such as Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’ and Just Between You And Me – died from complications related to Covid-19.

Hailed by the CMA as country’s “first Black superstar”, Pride was the first Black artist to co-host the CMA Awards, taking the reins in 1975 alongside Glen Campbell.

Throughout his storied and trailblazing career, Pride received three CMA Awards and was most recently awarded the 2020 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. He was named CMA’s Entertainer of the Year in 1971, and twice Male Vocalist of the Year in 1971 and 1972 before being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000. 

 

Speaking about his passing, Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association CEO said: “To say Country Music has lost a trailblazer is an obvious understatement, but in fact one of the biggest losses is Charley’s definitive Country voice. I remember working with Charley in 2009 on ‘Country Music: In Performance at the White House’ when President and Michelle Obama invited several Country artists to perform. He was a trailblazer in so many ways. It was a special night and Charley was telling amazing stories. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Rozene and the rest of his family and friends at this sad time.” 

A host of names have taken to social media to celebrate Pride’s legacy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

