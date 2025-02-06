Tributes pour in for Irv Gotti, legendary hip-hop producer & Murder Inc founder dead aged 54

The hip-hop community is in mourning.

Tributes are pouring in for legendary producer and Murder Inc Records founder Irv Gotti, who has passed away aged 54.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Gotti’s passing on February 6, stating that “the cause of death has not been announced, but the music mogul did suffer a number of strokes in recent years and had also battled diabetes-related issues.”

In his storied career, Gotti – real name Irving Lorenzo – was behind some of the biggest hip-hop and R&B artists and hits of the ’90s and ’00s.

After making his name working on Jay-Z’s classic debut Reasonable Doubt (as DJ Irv) among other projects, Gotti went on to sign DMX to Def Jam and produce on his first three albums. It was a move that would play a huge role in revitalising the label’s fortunes towards the end of the ’90s.

From there he would work on a host of platinum hits for the likes of Ashanti, Ja Rule, Foxy Brown, Eve, Fat Joe and Jennifer Lopez and form Murder Inc Records. The label, bouyed by the global success of Ja Rule and Ashanti in particular, would soon become a household name, with Gotti himself often appearing in music videos and on magazine covers.

Gotti’s work with Ashanti earned him a Grammy Award for her self-titled debut album as well as a nomination for Rock Wit U (Awww Baby).

In 2018, as Gotti signed a deal with Warner Chappell Music, then chairman and CEO Jon Platt said: "Irv is an amazing music person and entrepreneur, and the force behind a string of game-changing records. Irv's impressive talents have often gone unrecognised, but there is no doubt that he has some of the best ears in the business."

You can read a host of tributes to Gotti below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JaRule (@jarule)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FunkFlex (@funkflex)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAT JOE (@fatjoe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruff Ryders (@ruffryders)

Sad to hear of the passing of Irv Gotti

He produced some of my generation's biggest songs by artists like DMX, Ja Rule, Aaliyah, Ashanti & more.

Check his roster of production credits.

He made constant hits, or "murdered the charts!", as he liked to tell me on his trips to London pic.twitter.com/ZpnzX6lUQT — Jasmine Dotiwala OBE (@jasminedotiwala) February 6, 2025

Irv Gotti sold tens of millions of records as a producer, put out multiple platinum-plus artists on his label, dominated radio with Ja Rule & Ashanti, brought Jay-Z & DMX to Def Jam and beat the Feds in court. Legendary run.



Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/YDJ1IiJbC4 — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) February 6, 2025

RIP Irv Gotti ????????????? Thanks for believing in me early in my career ???? I’ll never forget that ???? Condolences to your family ????????????? pic.twitter.com/eTrRYPj4aG — Crook ????????????? (@CrookedIntriago) February 6, 2025

Rest In Peace

Irving “Irv Gotti” Lorenzo?????

Thank You for your contributions and all the inspiration you gave. pic.twitter.com/cfTH8fY7cF — Rob Markman ???? (@RobMarkman) February 6, 2025

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images