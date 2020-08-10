Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Tributes pour in for Martin Birch, legendary producer dies aged 71

August 10th 2020 at 12:16PM
Tributes pour in for Martin Birch, legendary producer dies aged 71

Tributes have poured in for legendary producer Martin Birch, whose death was confirmed by Whitesnake’s David Coverdale in a tweet on August 9. He was 71.

“It is with a very heavy heart I’ve just had verified my very dear friend & producer Martin Birch has passed away,” wrote Coverdale. “Martin was a huge part of my life … helping me from the first time we met through until Slide It In… My thoughts & prayers to his family, friends & fans.”

At the time of writing no cause of death has been issued.

Birch was one of the most highly respected producers/engineers in rock, having worked with everyone from Fleetwood Mac and Jeff Beck through to Wishbone Ash, Deep Purple, Rainbow, Blue Oyster Cult and Heaven & Hell.

He is, however, most closely associated with Iron Maiden, having helmed all of the group’s albums between 1981’s Killers and 1992’s Fear Of The Dark. He retired from the music industry shortly after the release of the latter.

A host of names have taken to social media to celebrate Birch’s remarkable legacy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photo: Getty 

author twitter FOLLOW George Garner


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020