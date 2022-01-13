Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Tributes pour in for Ronnie Spector, legendary The Ronettes singer dies age 78

January 13th 2022 at 3:21PM
Tributes pour in for Ronnie Spector, legendary The Ronettes singer dies age 78

Tributes are pouring in for Ronnie Spector, the legendary lead singer of the 1960s girl group The Ronettes, who has died aged 78. 

A statement from her family stated that she died “after a brief battle with cancer." 

“She was filled with love and gratitude,” the statement continued. “Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her.”

Spector was born in 1943 in Manhattan, and rose to fame aged 18 while performing with her sister and cousin. The Ronettes are celebrated for smash hits including Be My Baby, Walking In The Rain and Baby I Love You.

In 1968 she married late producer Phil Spector, but fled their California home in 1972 to escape Spector’s abusive and violent behaviour. 

Among numerous accolades, the group were inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 1999, the Vocal Group Hall Of Fame in 2004, and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

In announcing Spector's passing, her family stated: "In lieu of flowers, Ronnie requested that donations be made to your local women’s shelter or to the American Indian College Fund. A celebration of Ronnie’s life and music will be announced in the future."

Broadcasters, artists and more have taken to social media to remember her. You can read a selection of tributes below.

 

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer / Getty



For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022