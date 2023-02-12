Your site will load in 16 seconds
Tributes pour in for Trugoy, De La Soul star dead aged 54

February 12th 2023 at 11:13PM
Tributes are pouring in from across the music industry for De La Soul legend David Jolicoeur, better known as Trugoy and Plug Two. No cause of death had been confirmed at the time of writing. Rolling Stone independently confirmed the news, which was was first reported by AllHipHop.com.

As one third of De La Soul alongside Posdnuos and Maseo, Trugoy’s influence on hip-hop via classics such as 3 Feet High And Rising and De La Soul Is Dead cannot be overemphasised, contributing to a sonic, aesthetic and intellectual revolution in the genre in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Indeed, in 2011, 3 Feet High And Risng was inducted into the National Recording Registry for being deemed as "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress. 

News of Trugoy’s passing comes, sadly, just weeks after the group announced they had achieved their dream of seeing their catalogue finally start to appear on streaming services for the first time.

The hip-hop trio had previously been destined for DSPs in 2019 but ended up falling out with label Tommy Boy. The company has since been acquired by Reservoir, and the group’s catalogue will be distributed by Reservoir-owned Chrysalis Records. Following the Tommy Boy acquisition in 2021, the Reservoir and Chrysalis teams have worked with De La Soul, and their record label, AOI, to bring their music to digital streaming services.  

De La Soul’s first six albums – 3 Feet High and Rising (1989), De La Soul Is Dead (1991), Buhloone Mindstate (1993), Stakes Is High (1996), Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump (2000) and AOI: Bionix (2001) – will be available on March 3, 2023.

A host of rappers, artists, journalists, DJs and more have taken to Twitter to pay their respects to the fallen star.

 

Photo: Matthew Eisman, Getty

