Tributes to Eddie Van Halen

October 7th 2020 at 8:36AM
Tributes have been paid to Eddie Van Halen, who has died aged 65.

The guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen had been receiving treatment for throat cancer.

The Dutch-born, US musician’s death was confirmed by his son Wolfgang.

Van Halen reportedly died at St Johns Hospital in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday (October 6).

Van Halen reached No.1 with Jump in the US in 1984. It peaked at No.7 in the UK and was their only major British hit.

Van Halen also played the guitar solo on Michael Jackson’s Beat It.

The band were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Fellow rock stars including Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth and Kiss’ Gene Simmons have paid their respects on social media.

