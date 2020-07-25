Your site will load in 16 seconds
Tributes to Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green

July 25th 2020 at 8:07PM
Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green has died aged 73,

In a statement, legal representatives for Green’s family said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep. A further statement will be provided in the coming days."

The blues guitarist and vocalist from east London formed Fleetwood Mac with drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1967. Green was previously in John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers.

Although Green left Fleetwood Mac in 1970, he was the driving force behind their early albums. He wrote the instrumental track Albatross, the band’s only No.1 single, as well as other hits Black Magic Woman, Oh Well and Man Of The World.

Green left the band in 1970 after struggling with mental health issues. He later pursued a solo career.

While Fleetwood Mac went on to achieve huge success, the songs written and recorded with Green remain a cornerstone of the group’s catalogue.

The 50 Years – Don’t Stop (Rhino) collection peaked at No.5 and has spent 88 weeks on the chart since its release in November 2018. The best of, which is currenltly at No.15, has become a streaming perennial and has sales to date of 422,590 (including 243,348 from streams), according to the Official Charts Company.

Fleetwood Mac have almost 18 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The guitarist was among eight members of the band inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 1998.

An all-star tribute to Green staged at the London Palladium earlier this year featured Mick Fleetwood, David Gilmour, Billy Gibbons and Noel Gallagher.

Danny Kirwan, a guitarist with the band in the Green era, died in 2018.

Tributes to Green have been posted on social media by fellow artists.

