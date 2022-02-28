Tributes to Nick Tesco, punk icon and Music Week journalist: 'A genuinely great human being'

Tributes have been paid to Nick Tesco, former frontman of The Members and a Music Week journalist during the ’90s and ’00s.

The death of Nick Tesco (real name Nick Lightowlers) aged 66 on February 26 was confirmed on his Facebook page. “Mr Tesco has left the building,” said a statement. “Thanks for everything.”

The Members, from Camberley in Surrey, were active from 1977 to 1983 in their original incarnation.

The band signed with Virgin Records at the tail-end of punk in 1978 and had a No.12 hit with classic single The Sound Of The Suburbs. Co-written by Tesco (then performing as Nicky Tesco) and Jean-Marie Carroll, the single reportedly sold 250,000 copies and went on to become a staple of punk compilations. It is published by BMG.

A follow-up single, Offshore Banking Business, reached No.31.

The Members’ debut album, At The Chelsea Nightclub, made No.45. 1980’s follow-up, The Choice Is Yours, did not chart.

Following his departure from the group, Nick Tesco worked as an actor. He appeared in the 1989 film Leningrad Cowboys Go America, as well as writing and recording with the band from the film.

In the 1990s, he worked at Music Week and remained there long into the following decade. Tesco worked for the database division, including the Music Week Directory, as well as writing Music Week reviews and features.

“He came in with this amazing musical history and was a great man, admired, respected and loved by all of the team,” former editor Martin Talbot, now chief exec of the Official Charts Company, told Music Week. “The more experienced of us recognised what a legend he was, but he also had a cheeky, impish sense of humour which made him a hero to the younger team members too. Nick was such a personable guy, he was always on the look-out for you, whoever you were. A genuinely great human being.”

Fellow music writers and former colleagues have paid tribute.

“RIP Nicky Tesco,” wrote Danny Kelly on Twitter. “Trillions of words were written about Punk. Wasted effort. You did it in five.”

David Quantick posted: “The Members were a brilliant group with fantastic observational, witty songs. Their singer Nicky Tesco was a fantastic frontman and in later years a great presence on social media.”

A round-up of tributes is below.

There is a massive Nick Tesco sized hole in our lives. Happy Trails Nick!



He was a film star, rockstar a husband, a dad a very funny man A great writer a bon vivant and he will always be the Sound Of The Suburbs! #vivelerock #BBC6Music #jccarroll #soundofthesuburbs #nicktesco pic.twitter.com/YDNeVYoRvv — The Members (@MembersThe) February 27, 2022

Many of us know him from his post-punk career, working for @MusicWeek and its various sister titles. He never ceased to be a rock star, spikey, funny, took no BS. He was much loved and will be sorely missed. Very sad today. Rest in power, Nick. https://t.co/W2fCWrnKeb — Martin Talbot (@MartinTalbot) February 27, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my old friend, Nick Tesco. pic.twitter.com/oVXadV4qUl — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsSLF) February 27, 2022

This is such sad news. A wonderful performer and yes, a wise and compassionate voice on here. RIP Nick Tesco and all good, gentle wishes to his family. https://t.co/wDvexRcz8F — Laura Lee Davies (@LauraLeeDavies) February 27, 2022

Sad news about Nick Tesco today. Glad to have had the chance to tell him how much I loved the Members, and Leningrad Cowboys Go America. He was always the funniest man in the room, with all the best stories pic.twitter.com/fruL4p0RZS — South Records (@southrecordshop) February 27, 2022

RIP Nicky Tesco. Trillions of words were written about Punk. Wasted effort. You did it in five pic.twitter.com/7i82zzhhyq — Danny Kelly (@dannykellywords) February 27, 2022

The Members were a brilliant group with fantastic observational, witty songs. Their singer Nicky Tesco was a fantastic frontman and in later years a great presence on social media. RIP Nicky Tesco. pic.twitter.com/BKHikYf2sG — David Quantick (@quantick) February 27, 2022