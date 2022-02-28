Your site will load in 16 seconds
Tributes to Nick Tesco, punk icon and Music Week journalist: 'A genuinely great human being'

February 28th 2022 at 2:05PM
Tributes have been paid to Nick Tesco, former frontman of The Members and a Music Week journalist during the ’90s and ’00s.

The death of Nick Tesco (real name Nick Lightowlers) aged 66 on February 26 was confirmed on his Facebook page. “Mr Tesco has left the building,” said a statement. “Thanks for everything.”

The Members, from Camberley in Surrey, were active from 1977 to 1983 in their original incarnation. 

The band signed with Virgin Records at the tail-end of punk in 1978 and had a No.12 hit with classic single The Sound Of The Suburbs. Co-written by Tesco (then performing as Nicky Tesco) and Jean-Marie Carroll, the single reportedly sold 250,000 copies and went on to become a staple of punk compilations. It is published by BMG.

A follow-up single, Offshore Banking Business, reached No.31.

The Members’ debut album, At The Chelsea Nightclub, made No.45. 1980’s follow-up, The Choice Is Yours, did not chart.

Following his departure from the group, Nick Tesco worked as an actor. He appeared in the 1989 film Leningrad Cowboys Go America, as well as writing and recording with the band from the film.

In the 1990s, he worked at Music Week and remained there long into the following decade. Tesco worked for the database division, including the Music Week Directory, as well as writing Music Week reviews and features.

“He came in with this amazing musical history and was a great man, admired, respected and loved by all of the team,” former editor Martin Talbot, now chief exec of the Official Charts Company, told Music Week. “The more experienced of us recognised what a legend he was, but he also had a cheeky, impish sense of humour which made him a hero to the younger team members too. Nick was such a personable guy, he was always on the look-out for you, whoever you were. A genuinely great human being.”

Fellow music writers and former colleagues have paid tribute. 

“RIP Nicky Tesco,” wrote Danny Kelly on Twitter. “Trillions of words were written about Punk. Wasted effort. You did it in five.” 

David Quantick posted: “The Members were a brilliant group with fantastic observational, witty songs. Their singer Nicky Tesco was a fantastic frontman and in later years a great presence on social media.”

A round-up of tributes is below.

 



