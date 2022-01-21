Your site will load in 16 seconds
Tributes to rock icon Meat Loaf

January 21st 2022 at 11:00AM
Meat Loaf has died aged 74.

The singer and actor, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, was enduringly popular thanks to some huge hits and his eccentric rock persona. 

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” said a statement on Meat Loaf’s Facebook page. “His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World.

“Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time. We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

No cause of death was given.

The rock icon’s Bat Out Of Hell is one the biggest-selling rock albums of its era - it has sold an estimated 50 million copies. Released in 1977, the LP is certified 11 times platinum (more than 3.3 million sales) in the UK.

Bat Out Of Hell reached the Top 10 in the UK and the title track was a hit. Dead Ringer was a No.1 album in 1981, and its title track made No.5.

I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) was a UK No.1 single for seven weeks in 1993 and won a Grammy.

In 1993, Bat Out Of Hell II reached the summit and spent 11 non-consecutive weeks at No.1.

Bat Out Of Hell was also adapted into a successful stage musical.

Meatloaf’s death comes less than a year after that of his collaborator Jim Steinman, who composed and produced Bat Out Of Hell and its sequel.

Famous fans have being paying tribute today on social media.

 
 
 
