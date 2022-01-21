Tributes to rock icon Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf has died aged 74.

The singer and actor, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, was enduringly popular thanks to some huge hits and his eccentric rock persona.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” said a statement on Meat Loaf’s Facebook page. “His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World.

“Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time. We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

No cause of death was given.

The rock icon’s Bat Out Of Hell is one the biggest-selling rock albums of its era - it has sold an estimated 50 million copies. Released in 1977, the LP is certified 11 times platinum (more than 3.3 million sales) in the UK.

Bat Out Of Hell reached the Top 10 in the UK and the title track was a hit. Dead Ringer was a No.1 album in 1981, and its title track made No.5.

I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) was a UK No.1 single for seven weeks in 1993 and won a Grammy.

In 1993, Bat Out Of Hell II reached the summit and spent 11 non-consecutive weeks at No.1.

Bat Out Of Hell was also adapted into a successful stage musical.

Meatloaf’s death comes less than a year after that of his collaborator Jim Steinman, who composed and produced Bat Out Of Hell and its sequel.

Famous fans have being paying tribute today on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal)

I am shocked & saddened by the sudden death of Meat Loaf. He was, as you might imagine, a larger than life character with a voice & stage presence to match & is one of those rare people who truly was a one off talent and personality. Rest In Peace — Bonnie Tyler (@BonnieTOfficial) January 21, 2022

R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 21, 2022

The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP Meatloaf. Give my best to Jim. - ALW — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) January 21, 2022

A gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you’re singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir. #MeatLoafRIP #Meatloaf pic.twitter.com/9twdJcOeP1 — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) January 21, 2022

Much will be said about Meat Loaf in the coming days & his incredible career…but Eddie will always be my earliest and fondest memory of him! My condolences to Pearl & Scott and to all who knew him…???? #RIPMeatLoaf pic.twitter.com/f06vkN1XQl — Mike Portnoy ???? (@MikePortnoy) January 21, 2022

Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day — Cher (@cher) January 21, 2022

Meat Loaf, singer whose Bat Out Of Hell album is one of the best-selling of all time, has died aged 74.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends



Read more: https://t.co/pnEh3IVjJw pic.twitter.com/fXN00iWbxJ — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) January 21, 2022

I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century - https://t.co/RxoH36OYHw — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 21, 2022

Meat Loaf RIP



We pay tribute to the rock legend https://t.co/55Q4b6Z1eW — Official Charts (@officialcharts) January 21, 2022

'You knew what you got with Meat Loaf, he always gave 100% of everything.'



Music producer Pete Waterman pays tribute to Meat Loaf who passed away with his wife Deborah by his side. He says the passing of Meat Loaf's producer Jim Steinman last year would have really affected him. pic.twitter.com/n312RAZAXa — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 21, 2022