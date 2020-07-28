Your site will load in 16 seconds
Tributes to Screamadelica singer Denise Johnson

July 28th 2020 at 8:30AM
Tributes have been paid to Denise Johnson, who sang with acts including Primal Scream and New Order.

A family statement said she had died suddenly after an illness.

"The cause of death is not yet known, although she was discovered holding her inhaler on Monday morning,” said the statement. 

Johnson was due to release a solo acoustic album in September.

As well as providing vocals on Primal Scream’s Screamadelica album, Johnson was well known as a collaborator with fellow Manchester musicians including New Order, Ian Brown, 808 State, Johnny Marr and The Charlatans

Johnson had an enduring musical partnership with A Certain Ratio. The band said people should "spend some time listening to her wonderful voice, remembering her loving nature and infectious sense of humour".

A round-up of tributes is below.

