Tributes to Screamadelica singer Denise Johnson

Tributes have been paid to Denise Johnson, who sang with acts including Primal Scream and New Order.

A family statement said she had died suddenly after an illness.

"The cause of death is not yet known, although she was discovered holding her inhaler on Monday morning,” said the statement.

Johnson was due to release a solo acoustic album in September.

As well as providing vocals on Primal Scream’s Screamadelica album, Johnson was well known as a collaborator with fellow Manchester musicians including New Order, Ian Brown, 808 State, Johnny Marr and The Charlatans.

Johnson had an enduring musical partnership with A Certain Ratio. The band said people should "spend some time listening to her wonderful voice, remembering her loving nature and infectious sense of humour".

A round-up of tributes is below.

New Order are devastated to hear the sad news that Denise Johnson has passed away. She was a beautiful person with a huge talent. Her voice graced many of our albums and live shows and that of our friends. We will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/9elTLCiHG8 — New Order (@neworder) July 27, 2020

It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beautiful dear friend Denise has passed away.



A full statement will be released later, for now please give her family and friends the space they need. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/aJpsr2sQ13 — A Certain Ratio (@acrmcr) July 27, 2020

I cant believe the news that Denise Johnson has passed -Her voice sews so many memories together in many contexts - but most of all she gave the best hugs -but you can hear that cant you ? xxxx pic.twitter.com/jHptOaLF6p — 808 State (@state808) July 27, 2020