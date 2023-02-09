Tributes to songwriting legend Burt Bacharach

Tributes have been paid to Burt Bacharach, who has died aged 94.

Bacharach died at home in LA yesterday (February 8) of natural causes, according to his publicist.

Acknowledged as one of the greatest composers in the history of popular music, Bacharach wrote hits including Walk On By, I’ll Never Fall In Love Again and I Say A Little Prayer.

A six-time Grammy and three-time Oscar winner, his songwriting partnership with lyricist Hal David resulted in classic songs and film themes, including music for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, What’s New Pussycat? and The Look Of Love from Casino Royale (1967).

Artists who recorded his compositions included Cilla Black, Perry Como, Elvis Costello, The Drifters, Tom Jones, Gene Pitney, Cliff Richard, Dusty Springfield, Dionne Warwick and Andy Williams.

The Songs Of Bacharach & Costello, a collection of their songwriting partnership over the decades, is released next month.

Bacharach remained active as a composer and performer, including 2019 UK dates that included the Eventim Apollo and 2018 shows at the Royal Festival Hall. He performed many of his most famous songs at Glastonbury in 2015.

Tributes are flooding in for Burt Bacharach following the announcement of his death.

Photo Credit Eric Ray Davidson.

One of the greatest songwriting legacies in the history of ever. Farewell Burt Bacharach, you were a king pic.twitter.com/c5FCijQWb9 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) February 9, 2023

One of pop's greatest songwriters Burt Bacharach has sadly died at the age of 94.



We're sending love to Burt's family and friends at this difficult time. ????https://t.co/vb09ABTTl2 pic.twitter.com/Doz9mmXZCu — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) February 9, 2023

No one thought of blending oboes and castanets and clavichords (and maybe Mariachi horns, why not) before Burt Bacharach. He was an absolute original, and his music a wonderful gift to all of us. https://t.co/co2BGnKAP0 — bob stanley (@rocking_bob) February 9, 2023

Aw shucks. One of the greatest composers and songwriters to have lived. This Guy’s in Love With You has always been one of my favorite songs & there are so many more.. such an honor to have met Burt Bacharach @glastonbury @bbcglasto

Thank you for the music????#burtbacharach #class pic.twitter.com/c6jWa9lpoX — Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) February 9, 2023

RIP Burt Bacharach . one of the greatest songwriters of all time who found the finest lyricists to match his elegant ,sophisticated , beguiling , intensely beautiful melodic and harmonic skill . Every song a winner . what a loss to the songwriting world and to all of us — DavidGArnold (@DavidGArnold) February 9, 2023

RIP Burt Bacharach / I met him once when I was a Cabinet Office Minister - he came to meet the Prime Minister Gordon Brown - With the late Hal David (and later also Carol Bayer Sager and Elvis Costello) he wrote some of the greatest songs of the last century - genuine genius — Kevin Brennan MP (@KevinBrennanMP) February 9, 2023