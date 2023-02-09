Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Tributes to songwriting legend Burt Bacharach

February 9th 2023 at 4:00PM
Tributes to songwriting legend Burt Bacharach

Tributes have been paid to Burt Bacharach, who has died aged 94.

Bacharach died at home in LA yesterday (February 8) of natural causes, according to his publicist.

Acknowledged as one of the greatest composers in the history of popular music, Bacharach wrote hits including Walk On By, I’ll Never Fall In Love Again and I Say A Little Prayer. 

A six-time Grammy and three-time Oscar winner, his songwriting partnership with lyricist Hal David resulted in classic songs and film themes, including music for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, What’s New Pussycat? and The Look Of Love from Casino Royale (1967).

Artists who recorded his compositions included Cilla Black, Perry Como, Elvis Costello, The Drifters, Tom Jones, Gene Pitney, Cliff Richard, Dusty Springfield, Dionne Warwick and Andy Williams. 

The Songs Of Bacharach & Costello, a collection of their songwriting partnership over the decades, is released next month.

Bacharach remained active as a composer and performer, including 2019 UK dates that included the Eventim Apollo and 2018 shows at the Royal Festival Hall. He performed many of his most famous songs at Glastonbury in 2015.

Tributes are flooding in for Burt Bacharach following the announcement of his death.

Photo Credit Eric Ray Davidson.

author twitter FOLLOW Andre Paine


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023