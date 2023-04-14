Tributes to The Script's guitarist Mark Sheehan from Sony Music and fellow Irish artists

Mark Sheehan, co-founder of The Script, has died aged 46 following a brief illness.

The band announced that the guitarist and songwriter died on Friday (April 14) in hospital.

“Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” said a statement on social media. “The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Mark Sheehan - a hugely talented songwriter, guitarist and founder member of The Script, one of Ireland’s greatest bands,” said a statement from Sony Music Ireland. “Our thoughts are with his family, fellow band members and fans at this time.”

The Script were formed in Dublin in 2001 by Sheehan with vocalist and keyboard player Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power. They moved to London after signing to Sony Music’s Phonogenic label (later albums went through Columbia).

Prior to The Script, Sheehan and O’Donoghue were part of the ’90s boy band Mytown. Following a spell in LA working as a songwriting and production duo, they returned to Ireland to form the band.

The Script, who are managed by Martin Hall at Hall Or Nothing, are one of Ireland’s most successful groups. Five of their six studio albums went to No.1, as did 2021’s hits collection. They reached No.1 with 2012 single Hall Of Fame feat. Will I Am, and had Top 5 hits with The Man Who Can’t Be Moved (2008), For The First Time (2010) and Superheroes (2014).

Fellow Irish band Kodaline posted on social media: "So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan. We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and [he] was always such a lovely man. Deepest condolences to his family and his The Script brothers."

Imelda May wrote: “I’m in shock. An old comrade and fellow proud Liberties child has gone. What a talented, funny, sound, calm, down to earth, really lovely human Mark was. Truly awful news. I send huge love to his family, friends and band family Glen and Danny.”

The Script have lined up tour dates in 2023, including supporting Pink on her UK and European stadium dates, as well as an appearance at BST Hyde Park.

In 2022, Sheehan did not take part in their US tour. Speaking ahead of those dates, O'Donoghue said his bandmate wanted to spend time with his family.

Mark Sheehan was married to Reena Sheehan and the couple had three children.

Tributes are coming in from fellow Irish artists and the wider industry.

