TuneCore Accelerator report reveals impact of promotional programme

TuneCore has released the third edition of the TuneCore Accelerator report.

The Believe-owned independent development partner highlighted the “substantial streaming and fanbase growth experienced by self-releasing artists as a result of TuneCore Accelerator promotional programmes”.

Launched in 2023, TuneCore Accelerator is designed to help independent artists find new audiences and increase fan discovery at every stage of their career.

The growth platform offers access to promotional and marketing programmes to drive music discovery, build audiences and promote deeper fan engagement.

To further refine these efforts, TuneCore’s research team distributed a survey to gather feedback from over 600 respondents on key areas, including market trends and career priorities for artists and B2B partners.

The survey found that artists are prioritising the promotion of their music on streaming platforms and developing their creative skills, while also facing challenges such as cutting through the online noise to reach real fans and securing financial resources, among others.

The Accelerator programme aims to address these issues with tailored promotional tools, audience-building measures and expanded revenue opportunities.

Andreea Gleeson, CEO, TuneCore, said: “When speaking with TuneCore artists about their needs, I most often hear two things: Artists need help breaking through the sea of music that gets released each day, and they want more opportunities to promote their music on digital streaming platforms so that they can reach new fans. TuneCore Accelerator is built to help independent artists not just gain listeners, but attract the right listeners – and turn them into loyal fans.

“Since its launch in 2023, the platform has driven real, measurable growth, offering artists the resources necessary to amplify their reach and build a lasting fanbase. With our latest report showing the largest expansion yet, TuneCore Accelerator has proven to be an essential aid for self-releasing artists who are ready to scale their careers and achieve sustainable success in a crowded music industry.”

The programme has been refined to respond to the specific needs of independent artists, including helping them promote their music on digital stores and streaming platforms, targeting listeners to better stand out against competing releases, increasing access to editorial playlist opportunities, and more. Since the platform’s launch last year, adoption of TuneCore Accelerator has increased, with the number of artists utilising the platform to grow their audiences nearly doubling since the previous TuneCore Accelerator report’s publication in September 2024.

Believe Group’s proprietary catalogue optimiser has been refined to more effectively select artists and tracks with a higher likelihood for success within TuneCore

Key findings from the third TuneCore Accelerator report include:

• Over the past year, TuneCore Accelerator has racked up more than 21 billion new streams for participating tracks. It has driven over 2.5 billion artist discoveries[ and 5.5 billion track discoveries.

• Nearly 450,000 independent artists worldwide have signed up for TuneCore Accelerator, with tracks from 110,000 artists selected. Nearly half of these artists (53,000) were new to the programme.

• Accelerator artists have seen a 351% increase in streams on songs released more than 18 months before joining the programme, significantly boosting their streaming royalties.

• In the past year, tracks within the program saw streaming growth internationally — from a 36% boost in the US to even larger increases in West & East Africa (155%), Southeast Asia (138%), LATAM (88%), Germany (74%) and India (70%).

• TuneCore Accelerator artists across all genres are seeing their stream numbers increase. Hip-hop (+2.6 billion streams), Latin (+2.7 billion), pop (+1.4 billion), and country (+1 billion) tracks have seen particularly impressive gains from the programme in the past year.