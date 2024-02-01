TuneCore collaborates with Amazon Music UK on free studio time for self-releasing artists

TuneCore has launched an exclusive collaboration with Amazon Music UK that will provide members of the independent artist community with free studio time at Metropolis Studios.

The partnership will provide 12 TuneCore artists with the chance to write and record at Metropolis in London, at no cost to the artists.

Each month over the next year, one of the selected artists will each receive two full days in Studio X, one of Metropolis Studios’ newest production rooms, which is fully stocked with top-of-the-line audio equipment, an array of plug-ins and virtual instruments, and is split into a control room and overdub booth.

Sarah Wilson (pictured), head of TuneCore UK, said: “By offering free studio time to emerging artists, we can make a real difference in their recording journey, and help advance their career trajectory. TuneCore are a vital part of the local music community and committed to helping those at a grassroots level. It fills me with joy to be able to take some of the most future-facing recording facilities and offer them to artists who may not have otherwise been able to access these studios. I can’t thank Amazon Music UK and Metropolis Studios enough for having such a supportive approach to the new music community.”

Laura Lukanz, head of music industry, Amazon Music UK, said: “At Amazon Music we are committed to supporting emerging artists, songwriters and producers as they take the next steps in their careers. We understand how vital it is to develop the next generation of creatives. We’re proud to work with Tunecore to provide 12 self-releasing artists with invaluable studio time in the brilliant Breakthrough Lab at Metropolis. I can’t wait to hear what they make.”

Gavin Newman, partnerships director at Metropolis Studios, said: “The collaboration between Amazon Music and TuneCore to give 12 new acts access to Metropolis Studios is a great example of how important it is for brands to invest in the curation of programmes which nurture the next wave of trailblazers. Providing the creative backdrop from which artists can hone their skills to the highest possible degree is an essential part of that process and a great way to apply our shared collective knowledge to help each artist map their pathway to success.”