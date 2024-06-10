TuneCore's self-releasing artists surpass $4 billion in earnings

TuneCore has announced that self-releasing artists on the platform have now earned more than $4 billion

The figure for artist income from Tunecore dates from the company’s founding in 2006.

It has been a year and a half since TuneCore announced that the company had surpassed the milestone of $3 billion earned by self-releasing artists.

The $4 billion figure represents the cumulative sum of revenue earned by self-releasing artists at all stages of their careers.

The scale of payouts to self-releasing artists is aided by parent company Believe’s direct deals with digital service providers and streaming platforms, as well as TuneCore’s newly expanded TuneCore Publishing product, and the TuneCore Accelerator program, a suite of tools specifically built to help artists develop their careers, increase their reach and help them find dedicated fans.

Andreea Gleeson, CEO, TuneCore, said: “It has been less than a year and a half since we announced that TuneCore artists had surpassed $3 billion earned, and already our thriving pool of self-releasing artists has earned yet another billion dollars. Independent artists stand at the forefront of innovation in music, both as pioneers of experimentation and as the trailblazers forging new paths to success in the music industry. Whether artists are recording and releasing their first songs through TuneCore or selling out stadiums internationally, we are proud to provide artists with a distribution and career development platform that puts more money in their pockets and lets them focus on creating the music that moves us.”

Lyor Cohen, global head of music at YouTube, said: “TuneCore’s commitment to supporting independent artists has always been core to their mission and this milestone reflects those unwavering efforts. TuneCore has never been afraid to embrace innovation and continually pushes for higher standards across our business. We are proud to work alongside them to ensure that their roster of independent artists can find their global audiences on YouTube. Congratulations on this incredible achievement.”

Oliver Schusser, vice president, Apple Music and Beats, said: “At Apple we firmly believe music has value, and artists at every level should be paid – a belief that is the backbone of everything we do right down to the partners we work with. We applaud Tunecore's commitment to making that a reality for so many independent artists.”

TuneCore highlighted case studies of self-releasing artists, including Mexican-American rapper & singer Snow Tha Product, who has earned nominations for the Latin Grammys, MTV VMAs, and more, and has sold out multiple headlining US tours.

Snow Tha Product said: “Being an artist in the age of streaming brings new, exciting challenges every day and has redefined what it means to be an independent artist. We have total control over both the artistry and backend music decisions, and new technologies to add into the creative process have been a game-changer. With streaming services, social media, and digital distributors like TuneCore, independent artists can now retain control and reap the financial benefits of our work.”

As a global platform, 77% of new TuneCore artists and labels joining TuneCore in 2024 were outside of the United States. India is one of TuneCore’s top three global markets and the company’s fastest growing emerging market.

Delhi-based folktronic duo Tech Panda & Kenzani have released more than 100 singles, finding success on the Spotify India charts, amassing a loyal fanbase, and being tapped to record the official Hindi rendition of Post Malone and Swae Lee’s Sunflower” for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

Kenzani said: “When I started making music it was just for fun, but I gained a lot of appreciation for it and before I knew it I was putting all of my energy and time into music and started pursuing it professionally. The journey was enriching, it was exciting, it was challenging, it was sometimes frustrating, but extremely rewarding and definitely life-changing. This indie music moment has been very important worldwide because over the last five years, there’s been so much musical evolution from independent artists who are pushing our industry forward.”

TuneCore’s roster of international artists also includes Mexican indie-rock group Odisseo, who have cultivated a substantial regional fanbase. In the first quarter, following the launch of TuneCore Accelerator, Odisseo experienced overall streaming growth of 58%, with streams for their song Los Imanes growing by nearly 94%.

In a statement, Odisseo members Juan Pablo López and Daniel León, said: “When we first started earning money from our music it was very exciting because we have invested in music for years, and when you start earning it’s like crossing to the other side. It was like ‘This is actually a job now and I can dedicate myself to it for the rest of my life.’ We feel very proud to be a part of this wave of independent artists, not only in Mexico or Latin America, but all over the world. Thanks to the time we’re living in right now, we realised that we can make a living out of music through independent efforts.”

“By increasing access to music creation and distribution, supporting self-releasing artists at all stages of their careers, and providing the tools and educational resources necessary for artists to claim the money they’ve rightfully earned from their music, TuneCore and parent company Believe are continuing to work towards creating a more equitable and sustainable music industry ecosystem for all,” concluded TuneCore in a statement.