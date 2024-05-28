Your site will load in 16 seconds
Twenty One Pilots aim for top spot in the albums chart

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, May 28th 2024 at 6:00PM

Twenty One Pilots are leading the albums chart this week with their new record Clancy, which has accumulated 23,051 sales so far. Boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 20,151 units, the record has 2,465 sales from streaming and 435 from downloads. 

Paul Weller sits at No.2 with 66 (19,635 sales) ahead of Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department (16,633 sales), whilst Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft (13,144 sales) and Bring Me The Horizon’s Post Human: ...

