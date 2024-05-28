Twenty One Pilots are leading the albums chart this week with their new record Clancy, which has accumulated 23,051 sales so far. Boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 20,151 units, the record has 2,465 sales from streaming and 435 from downloads.

Paul Weller sits at No.2 with 66 (19,635 sales) ahead of Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department (16,633 sales), whilst Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft (13,144 sales) and Bring Me The Horizon’s Post Human: ...